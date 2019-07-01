New council takes charge at Delhi Police Public School

It was a red-letter day for Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung Enclave, when it organised the investiture ceremony of its senior school council.

The young leaders were given the responsibility of managing the school. The chief guest was Taj Hassan, DCP Traffic. The chief guest, principal Ruby Malhotra, the senior and the middle school supervisors and the headmistress lit the lamp to begin the ceremony. In a welcome speech, the principal stressed on the need for respecting humanity. The auditorium resounded with applause when the all girl marching contingent presented a drill. The newly elected members in their crisp uniforms and dazzling smiles stood proudly as the chief guest and other dignitaries pinned badges and bestowed ties.

Poornima Manchanda, a perfectionist, was elected as the head girl. The head boy was Shobhit Panwar, who has a calm exterior but a fire within. The council of 118 members took an oath to take the school to new heights without compromising on values and traditions.

The students sang the song, “We are gems. We are DPPians.” The middle school supervisor proposed the vote of thanks.

The mission of Delhi Police Public School is to provide an educational experience of quality that enables students to learn, share and succeed, to preserve and enhance the highest standards of excellence and prepare generations for the 21st century so that they become the repository of a deep commitment to Indian ethos and culture.

The school came into existence on April 1, 1989, under the aegis of the Police Foundation for Education, which aims at fostering educational and cultural norms and values among the present generation. Education has become multifaceted, taking on new dimensions. Preparing the child for a new world order has become a challenge. Rather than mere acquisition of knowledge, they need to be equipped with life skills. The school aims at developing the child into a sensitive environment-conscious and intelligent adult, capable of seeking and acquiring skills that will help in achieving academic and professional success within the context of moral and ethical values.

Principal Ruby Malhotra said that a well planned school journey of every child brings about a positive change in their upbringing, gives them plenty of opportunities to affirm their choices and prepares them to face the challenge of the ever changing world. DPPS aims to make this journey a dream voyage for every child by providing them a platform to reflect their true abilities, achievements and progress.

