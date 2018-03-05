New Metro station to bring Netaji Subhash Place closer to NCR

For decades, Netaji Subhash Place has been a major hub of activity in north Delhi. The area has shopping complexes, office spaces and hospitals, but despite already having a Metro station, it has lacked efficient connectivity to many parts of the city. This issue, however, will be addressed once the second Metro station in the area becomes operational.

Since the area is only connected with the Delhi Metro’s Red Line (Rithala-Dilshad Garden), commuters are forced to go to Kashmere Gate to catch trains for destinations in south and west Delhi. As a result, residents of north Delhi were forced to take as many as three trains in order to travel to areas like Dwarka or Rajouri Garden.

Once the Pink Line is operational, Netaji Subhash Place will be in close proximity to interchange stations on two sides — Azadpur and Rajouri Garden.

“The new station will bring Rohini and Pitam Pura closer to other parts of the city and NCR. Currently, if someone in north Delhi had to go to Dwarka, they had to go to Kashmere Gate on the Red Line, then take the Yellow Line for Rajiv Chowk and finally board the Blue Line for Dwarka. This journey would take more than an hour. Now, passengers can directly go to Rajouri Garden and board a train for Dwarka, saving them at least 30 minutes,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.

Workers fixing a sign board at the new Netaji Subhash Place station. (Anushree Fadnavis/HT Photo)

The two entry/exit points at the new station will allow access from Wazirpur Depot, Prembari Pul, Ring Road, TV Tower, Pitam Pura and Dilli Haat. A 294-metre foot overbridge (FOB) will connect the new station with the existing one, officials said.

“Earlier, a straight FOB was planned, but it had to be changed due to shortage of land. Commuters will not have to exit the station to change lines,” the officer added.

Another unique feature of the station is that it is probably the only “semi underground” station in Delhi. While a normal Metro station is located around 17-18 metres below the ground, the new wing of the Netaji Subhash Place station is just 8m below ground level.

“We had a decent amount of space available on the ground, so the majority of the station’s utilities were constructed on ground level. As a result, we were able to construct the platform just one level below the entry area,” the officer said.

The station will also be adorned with several pieces of art and a total 36 panels, showing different paintings, have been installed at the platform and concourse level.

The iconic Pitam Pura TV tower seen in the backdrop at the newly constructed metro station at Netaji Subhash Place on Metro’s new Pink Line. (Anushree Fadnavis/HT Photo )

DMRC officials added that many stations on the Pink Like are going to be architecturally unique. The façade of all stations in this line has been covered, so that the buildings have a distinctively compact look.

The underground stations on the line have been designed in a way that their interiors would look spacious with double the height normally seen in other stations. “Sidewalls in these stations are covered with marble cladding and there are screen-printed glasses. Printing patterns for each station have been designed as per the individual themes selected for each location,” the officer said.

Due to the construction challenges, the track at Netaji Subhash Place station is in the middle with platforms on each side. Usually at underground stations, the platforms are in the middle so that passenger can shift from one side to other without having to use the stairs or lifts.

“As the line is going elevated after this station, we had to keep the track in the middle,” the officer said.