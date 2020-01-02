New Year eve celebrations in Delhi push pollution level to severe

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 08:09 IST

The national capital and its adjoining regions might see another peak air pollution episode as the air quality has remained in the ‘severe’ category in the last couple of days.

According to SAFAR, the pollution level in Delhi on Wednesday crossed 460 mark. The AQI was recorded at 433 with Particular Matter (PM) 10 at 485 and PM 2.5 at 312 on Wednesday morning.

Some of the areas such as IIT Delhi, Airport Terminal 3, Chandni Chowk, Mathura Road, Dhirpur and Pusa experienced severe AQI marked between 390-530.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi at around 8 am was 2.4 degrees Celsius and the visibility was about 500 meters.

In an advisory, SAFAR has advised citizens to avoid physical outdoor activities including morning walks. “Stop any physical activity if you feel unusual coughing, chest discomfort, breathing difficulty or fatigue,” it said.

It has also advised people to keep windows of their houses closed and asthmatics to keep medicines handy.