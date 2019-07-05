Old Delhi violence: Three more nabbed

Three more people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged vandalism of a temple in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan, taking the total number of suspects apprehended in the case to 12, including six minors.Until late Thursday evening, police were trying to identify more suspects from the several CCTV and mobile phone video clips of incident, the police said.

“We have arrested two people and apprehended a minor suspect. We are still examining video clips. At least four more persons have been identified. Teams are looking for them,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa

A fight involving a Hindu and a Muslim man over parking a scooter had snowballed into communal tension in Lal Kuan on Sunday night. Clashes between two groups left three persons injured. A roadside temple was allegedly desecrated.

On the ground

As it started drizzling on Thursday evening, 24-year-old Mohammad Yunus ran inside Katra Babur Beg lane for an extra piece of plastic cover for his vending cart. In the lane, seven young men were huddled in a corner, their eyes glued to a screen of a mobile phone held by one of them. Together, they watched video clips of the incident which is widely circulating on social media. As a police team approached the lane, the group dispersed in a flash. Many such groups, watching video clips on their mobile phones, could be spotted in the lanes of Old Delhi.

Meanwhile, a religious procession, replicating the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha, passed through Chawri Bazar on Thursday amid heightened security deployment. Police used two drones to keep an eye to ensure that no ‘trouble monger’ pelted stones to fan communal tension. Residents said the procession passes by the area every year. It started from the Red Fort and navigated through congested lanes in the Walled City to reach Red Fort again. The yatra route was guarded by the police teams deployed on cars, on foot, near barricades, on motorbikes and atop dilapidated buildings even as all roads leading to the route of the procession were barricaded.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel demanded a police probe in AAP MLA Imran Hussain’s role in the incident. Goel along with West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and other leaders met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday.

