Out to immerse Saraswati idols, two drown in Bawana canal

delhi

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:46 IST

Bodies of two men who had slipped into Bawana canal Friday night were fished out after more than a 12-hour-long rescue operation on Saturday afternoon. The two men had gone to the canal for Saraswati idol immersion.

The two men were identified as Raj Kumar, 24, and Shiv Kumar, 21. Both were residents of Razapur village in Rohini’s Sector 9.

The police said the two men were vegetable sellers and had come to Bawana to immerse idols of goddess Saraswati after a religious procession.

Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said around 10pm on Friday they were informed that two men have fallen in the Bawana canal. “Our teams rushed to the spot for carrying out rescue operations. The local police and the disaster management authorities were also alerted about the incident. Search operations were started immediately, but the two men could not be traced even after four-five hours,” he said.

He added that the search continued till Saturday afternoon and finally the two bodies were fished out with the help of divers. “We handed over the bodies to the local police. Both the men were pronounced dead at a hospital,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said the families of the two men were informed and the bodies were sent to BSA hospital for an autopsy. “A case under relevant sections has been registered and the incident is being investigated,” he said.