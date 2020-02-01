e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Out to immerse Saraswati idols, two drown in Bawana canal

Out to immerse Saraswati idols, two drown in Bawana canal

delhi Updated: Feb 01, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bodies of two men who had slipped into Bawana canal Friday night were fished out after more than a 12-hour-long rescue operation on Saturday afternoon. The two men had gone to the canal for Saraswati idol immersion.

The two men were identified as Raj Kumar, 24, and Shiv Kumar, 21. Both were residents of Razapur village in Rohini’s Sector 9.

The police said the two men were vegetable sellers and had come to Bawana to immerse idols of goddess Saraswati after a religious procession.

Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said around 10pm on Friday they were informed that two men have fallen in the Bawana canal. “Our teams rushed to the spot for carrying out rescue operations. The local police and the disaster management authorities were also alerted about the incident. Search operations were started immediately, but the two men could not be traced even after four-five hours,” he said.

He added that the search continued till Saturday afternoon and finally the two bodies were fished out with the help of divers. “We handed over the bodies to the local police. Both the men were pronounced dead at a hospital,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said the families of the two men were informed and the bodies were sent to BSA hospital for an autopsy. “A case under relevant sections has been registered and the incident is being investigated,” he said.

top news
At 3 pm today, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
At 3 pm today, Delhi High Court to decide on hanging 2012 rape convicts
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
Barricade Shaheen Bagh to frisk outsiders, L-G Anil Baijal tells police chief
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
For lower income tax rates, complete list of exemptions you need to give up
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
Man drags wife out of house, kills her, then walks with severed head for 1.5 km
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
6 Indians stopped from taking evacuation flight stare at uncertain future
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
HT’s top editors decode Modi government’s Budget 2020-21
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News