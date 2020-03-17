Pharmacist held for allegedly abducting, killing his beau

delhi

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:32 IST

A 23-year-old pharmacist working in a private hospital of Delhi was arrested for allegedly abducting and murdering his relative with whom he was in a relationship, the police said Tuesday. The body of the woman, also a pharmacist, was found at an isolated place in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on February 6, a day after she went missing from her home in south Delhi’s Madangir.

“The arrested man, Heera Singh, allegedly killed the woman as she had learnt about his engagement with another woman and had caught him talking to her over the phone. Also, the relative had started pressuring Singh to marry her though their families were against it,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

DCP Thakur said that on February 9, the 23-year-old pharmacist’s uncle lodged a missing person complaint at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and suspected the role of Heera Singh, who had also gone missing the same day.

A case of kidnapping was registered but the two could not be found despite her pictures and physical description being uploaded on the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET), published in newspapers and circulated across police stations in Delhi-NCR.

A few days later, the DCP said, it was learnt that the body of an unidentified woman was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and a case was registered at the local Civil Lines police station. The Delhi Police added murder charges in the kidnapping case and launched a manhunt for Singh, the prime suspect.

“We caught Singh from Delhi on Monday after locating his hideout through technical investigation,” Thakur said.

During interrogation, DCP said, Singh told the police that he was in a relationship with the deceased woman since 2017 but their families were against their alliance. “On February 5, the woman asked Singh to give his cellphone to her as she had lost hers. When Singh went to give her his cellphone, the two got into a fight over his closeness with his fiancée,” Thakur said.

“Singh lured her to Rampur after convincing her that they will get married in a temple. He took her to an isolated place and smashed her face and head multiple times with a brick till she died. Singh threw his woolen gloves at the spot, picked up her purse and left for Haryana. He threw her ID and ATM card on the way and the empty purse in Vaishali, near Ghaziabad,” an investigator said, adding Singh frequently changed his hideouts to avoid his arrest.