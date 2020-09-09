Police form dedicated teams to prosecute those without masks, others to return to crime control

delhi

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:30 IST

The Delhi Police will constitute a dedicated team in each police station to prosecute those not wearing masks, violating social distancing norms and spitting in public.The other personnel deployed at pickets points on the road as well as patrolling teams will no more be doing this task and will instead focus on their “primary job of crime control”.

The dedicated team will be deployed at specific locations within the jurisdiction of each police station from 10am to 6pm daily to prosecute hygiene norms violators.

On Tuesday, an order issued by police commissioner SN Srivastava said the dedicated team will have two personnel, overseen by an inspector-rank officer.

The order comes just a day after the traffic police were taken off these tasks and told to focus on traffic management and violations, given that vehicular volume has increased on Delhi’s roads with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“Other district police personnel engaged in checking at picket points, patrolling parties and others engaged in crime control should concentrate on the primary job of crime control and law and order management,” the order said.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said the decision to cease prosecution at pickets points was taken because of “scarcity of resources”. “Normalcy has returned to the city and people are stepping out of homes more often. So, we have to focus on our core job of preventing crimes,” the officer said.

The officer said it was observed that at picket points, it took about five minutes to prosecute each violator. “While the personnel are engaged in this task, a large number of vehicles pass through without any checks. The entire purpose of having picket points was being lost,” the officer said.

Since March this year, the Delhi Police have issued a total of 306,693 fines for various hygiene rules violations until Tuesday evening. These include 277,131 for not wearing masks, 27,116 for social distancing violations and 2,434 for spitting in public.

During this period, the police also saw nearly 3,000 of its personnel contracting Covid-19 and at least 17 of them had succumbed to the disease.

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP), who did not want to be named, said while it is mandatory to have at least one special team for prosecuting Covid rules violations, he has formed three to four such teams in each district. “They’ll be deployed in markets, bus stands and outside Metro stations,” the DCP said.

The dedicated team will identify spots where violations are likely to be high and prosecutions shall be carried out in rotation.

The primary attention of the traffic police shall be on regulating traffic in view of the near normalcy of traffic on the roads,” the order said. When the lockdown was announced, the traffic police personnel had stopped prosecuting traffic violators. While they returned to their primary task in July, the department is yet to resume prosecution of drunk drivers.