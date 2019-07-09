Pregnant woman and husband found dead in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, cops say it’s suicide

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and her husband allegedly killed themselves at their rented home in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri Sunday, police said.

The woman’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan while her 25-year-old husband was found dead on the floor with frothing around the mouth, said Seju P Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police (outer district).

The DCP said while no suicide note was found, the evidence pointed to the couple killing themselves. “The neighbours have told us that the couple would often quarrel over domestic issues,” the DCP said, when asked about a possible motive behind their extreme step.

The six month-pregnant woman worked at a factory in Mangolpuri while her husband was unemployed for a while. Originally from Aurangabad in Bihar, the couple had moved to their rented home seven months ago.

The deaths came to fore when neighbours received no response when they knocked on the door. When they peeped in, they found the couple dead inside.

The police were alerted and the house broken into.

“One possibility could be that one of them killed self after a quarrel, prompting the other to follow suit using a different method,” an investigator said.

The police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are awaiting the results before officially ruling out foul play even though the house where the suicides happened was locked from inside.

The suicide comes less than a week after two brothers hanged themselves at their home in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, a step police attributed to depression over their mother’s recent death.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 04:25 IST