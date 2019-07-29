‘Previous Cong, BJP govts did nothing for illegal colonies’, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday criticised the BJP and the Congress for “not regularising unauthorised colonies” despite having formed governments in the city.

Both the BJP and the Congress dismissed Kejriwal’s criticism and accused him of delaying the regularisation process.

On Sunday, more than 200 representatives from various unauthorised colonies in the trans-Yamuna region visited Kejriwal’s residence. Addressing the public gathering he said, “People only cared for residents of unauthorised colonies before elections. Both BJP and Congress have not done anything for their welfare, let alone regularisation… The BJP was in Delhi for five years and then came Congress for 15 years… When it comes to regularisation of illegal colonies, both asked Delhiites for one more term. But still they did nothing.”

Reacting to Kejriwal’s comment, Delhi BJP’s media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi, “It is Kejriwal who stopped the regularisation process and now he stands exposed by the union ministry of urban affairs.”

“Kejriwal should be the last person to question anyone when he himself is engaging in politics of credit months before assembly elections in Delhi,” Jitender Kochar, spokesperson for Delhi Congress.

Delhi government and other agencies have pegged the total number of unauthorised colonies in the city at 1797. According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2018, these colonies are inhabited by more than 5.5 million residents.

Earlier this month, the Centre gave its approval to a proposal for giving ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies. A draft cabinet note was shared with all stakeholders including the Delhi government. Delhi government accepted all conditions in the draft and sent a draft of suggestions to the Centre.

KARAWAL NAGAR FACE

Speaking to a group of residents from Delhi’s Karawal Nagar assembly constituency, Kejriwal hinted about giving a ticket to party leader Durgesh Pathak for the assembly elections in the city likely to be slated in early-2020.

Pathak has an association with Kejriwal and senior party leaders since the 2011 anti-corruption movement days. Currently, rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra is the MLA in Karawal Nagar. Mishra has been suspended by the AAP.

“The deficiencies left behind by Kapil Mishra will be fulfilled by Durgesh [Pathak],” said CM.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 08:08 IST