e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Probe ordered after Tihar prisoners shown posing with knives, talking about murder

Probe ordered after Tihar prisoners shown posing with knives, talking about murder

delhi Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi prisons administration on Wednesday initiated an enquiry after videos and photographs allegedly taken inside Tihar jail number 1, purportedly showing prisoners holding knives, smoking cigarettes, and speaking about a murder in the jail premises, started doing the rounds of social media.

In the video, some men — believed to be undertrials are seen alleging that an inmate, Sunny Dogra, was murdered in jail number 1 on September 24. They allege the role of the jail superintendent in the killing.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos and photographs circulating on social media.

An order issued on Wednesday by Mukesh Prasad, additional inspector general (prisons) for conducting an enquiry, mentions the viral video clips and photographs.

“The viral video clips and photographs were purportedly made in Jail No 1, Tihar. It also makes several allegations against the superintendent of jail No. 1 that are of serious nature,” Prasad said in his order, directing DIG (prisons) Rajesh Chopra to conduct a “detailed enquiry” into the alleged allegations.

Director general (DG) of Delhi prisons Sandeep Goel and additional IG Mukesh Prasad were not available for a comment on the issue and calls and text messages sent to them remained unanswered.

The order also directed Chopra to enquire how the alleged videos and photographs were filmed inside Jail No. 1 despite the fact that mobile phones are prohibited inside Delhi prisons. Prasad asked Chopra to make recommendations with regard to corrective measure that can be taken to prevent such incidents inside the jail.

On September 24, a 29-year-old inmate, identified as Sikander alias Sunny Dogra, of Tihar jail was killed allegedly by four other prisoner, who attacked him with a sharp object outside the barrack. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Dogra was jailed after being caught in an Arms Act case, the police said.

top news
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Amit Shah to chart strategy, stem rumblings in Bengal unit at Delhi meet
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In