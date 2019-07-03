Probe ordered against policemen in Mukherjee Nagar incident, HC told

The Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it has placed the 10 policemen involved in the assault of a tempo driver and his minor son in Mukherjee Nagar in the non-sensitive 1st Battalion after they were identified as having used “unnecessary force in an unprofessional manner”.

In a status report filed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, the police, said, “Even if it is granted that the father and his son were extremely aggressive and did not get up to walk on their own in spite of several rounds of persuasion and they continued to indulge in aggressive defiance, still it is felt that police personnel should have exhibited greater patience and professionalism, instead of indulging in the impulsive unprofessional conduct of dragging them in the manner as seen in the video.”

HT has withheld publishing the name of the father to protect the identity of his minor son.

Appearing for the police, its additional standing counsel advocate Satyakam, told the court that the transferred police officials will be resuming them duties in the next 24 hours. He told the bench that a joint departmental enquiry has also been recommended against all the erring police personnel.

The standing counsel said that the erring police personnel have been placed in the same department so that a joint enquiry can be conducted on them by the same department. While three of the 10 police officials involved in the assault belonged to the local police station rest seven were new entrants in the force and were assigned to the local Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) from the first battalion for a day or two to the DCP.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 04:19 IST