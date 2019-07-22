PWD to redevelop 2 major road stretches in Delhi

Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) will soon strengthen and redevelop two major road stretches in the city. The roads to be redeveloped include Pankha Road (Kali Mata Mandir to Dabri flyover) in west Delhi and Bipin Chandra Pal Marg at CR Park in south Delhi, the PWD said in a circular.

PWD officials said the administrative approval for strengthening of 1.2 km stretch of Pankha Road between Kali Mata Mandir and Dabri Flyover was given earlier this month. The permission and estimate approval for redevelopment of 1.6 km-long Bipin Chandra Pal Marg in CR Park was received last month.

An estimate of Rs 7.25 crore has also been sanctioned by the government for road redevelopment work. The maintenance work of Pankha Road will be carried out at an expenditure of Rs 3.71 crore while the redevelopment of Bipin Chandra Pal Marg would cost Rs 3.54 crore.

PWD officials said Pankha Road is an important link connecting Janakpuri to Delhi Cantonment and Dwarka. Dwarka, airport and Gurugram bound commuters coming from west Delhi areas such as Janak Puri, Sagarpur and Uttam Nagar use this road.

Similarly, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg is also one of the important roads in CR Park. This road stretch is used by those to Greater Kailash, Alaknanda and Chirag Dilli.

The official said condition of both the roads has deteriorated at many places and potholes have also developed in these two stretches as the asphalt layers had come off the surface.

“People have complained about potholes and rickety road surface on these stretches. During redevelopment of these roads fresh asphalt layers will be laid on these stretches along with improving the geometry of the stretch. Since necessary approvals have been provided, the tendering process will begin soon and maintenance work would be started,” the PWD official said.

The circular said that the chief engineers of both the regions had been asked to submit monthly monitoring report after the staring and completion of the work.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 02:52 IST