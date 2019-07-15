Rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, light showers to continue till Thursday

Rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on late Monday afternoon, bringing to an end the long wait for monsoon showers and taking the temperature down a few notches to settle at 33 degrees.

The relief from scorching heat falls in place with predictions by India Meteorological Department (IMD) that had indicated light showers starting for the Delhi-NCR region from Monday to Thursday. The region has had its share of cloud cover but the rains have eluded the area witnessing a dry spell for weeks now.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected. The city is likely to receive light rain till Thursday,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to oscillate between 37 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet echoed the IMD, saying rain was expected to commence from Monday.

“Winds over Delhi and NCR have changed to easterly. We expect the weather to change and rains will commence by today evening. Intensity will increase gradually,” Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at the Skymet Weather said.

Delhi to witness weak monsoon

According to the Skymet, Delhi may receive below-normal rainfall this year, an official said, reported ANI.

“The national capital may receive less than normal rainfall this year. The area may get light showers on July 15 and 16. Monsoon is likely to remain weak over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana,” Mahesh Palwat, Vice President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet told ANI.

According to Palwat, the monsoon that was to hit Delhi in early July has remained stagnant over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “The low-pressure system that developed over UP and Bihar has not yet moved towards Delhi,” he said.

“The national capital will get rains only after the thrust that has remained concentrated over the Himalayan foothills of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north UP and Bihar up to north-east India, comes southwards,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 16:35 IST