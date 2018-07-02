Rains likely to vanish from Delhi for the next few days, say weather officials

Even though the south west monsoon has hit New Delhi, the rains could vanish for a few days from Wednesday, meteorological officials have said.

“There is a possibility of drizzle and light rain till Tuesday. But, thereafter, we would have to wait for a few more days to get the next spell of rain,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist with the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said that while the wind direction could change, the monsoon trough is likely to shift more towards the Himalayan foothills. The rains are likely to vanish for the next few days because of these two factors.

“We are expecting that the temperature would go up by a few notches. The partly cloudy and moisture in the air however won’t allow the mercury to shoot up much,” said an official.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded to be 36.6 degrees Celsius, which was normal.

The minimum temperature stood at 28.4 which was one degree above the normal. Some parts of Delhi such as Aya Nagar received very light rain.