Robbers who struck at will nabbed

A compounder returning home on his scooter was robbed of his mobile phone in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla at 11.15 pm on June 25. It was the first in a series of four robberies in Delhi that night — the others in Patel Nagar and Rani Bagh — in which all victims described their attackers as three gun-wielding men on a scooter.

In between the first and second robbery that night, the gang “celebrated” their success that night visiting Old Delhi to feast on kebabs and biryani – something they would do again after every one of their “hits”.

But it wasn’t until four days later and with the help of CCTV footage of four more robberies that the police would see a pattern and connect the dots.

Some of the videos of robberies — they struck a businessman and his family who were parking their car outside their home in Model Town, and a chemist shop in New Friends Colony — triggered panic on social media.

“We don’t remember any other gang causing such panic ever before in Delhi. The CCTV footage made us aware that the same gang was striking at will and would strike again,” said a senior police officer.

The police responded by putting every district and special police units on alert. “More than two dozen teams from the district police, the special cell and the crime branch were tasked with taking down this gang,” said the officer.

Baker led the group

This was a gang led by a baker-turned-robber, 22-year-old Mohammed Burhan who was arrested on Sunday. The Delhi Police’s special cell said he led at least 25 robberies in Delhi since May this year and has been involved in a total of about 50 robberies in NCR.

Police said that Bijnor-native Burhan had begun as a petty thief before inducting nearly a dozen members in his gang since early this year. They belonged to different parts of Uttar Pradesh, would arrive in the city for short spells during which they would live in rented homes in the city and strike at nights.

Their modus operandi was simple. “Using a hired auto, Burhan would head to any point on the Ring Road with his two associates. They would steal or rob a two-wheeler before trailing a target vehicle or person into a residential neighbourhood and robbing them. Sometimes they struck twice or thrice the same night before abandoning the stolen two-wheeler and returning home by another auto,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (north-east).

Ring Road was consciously chosen as it provided the robbers a free getaway route. “Police pickets are mainly placed in the colonies and arterial roads, not the Ring Road,” another officer explained the logic.

Caught earlier

It wasn’t that the gang’s initial robberies escaped the police’s attention. Burhan himself has been arrested seven times in Delhi-NCR in the last three years.

The most recent was when his associates and he allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old woman for resisting their attempt to rob ₹2.5 lakh cash in Usmanpur. Burhan and his two associates were arrested within days of the crime.

DCP Thakur said that while the interrogators remembered the “gait and build” of Burhan and associates, Burhan too took a lesson from his arrest. He realised that assaulting women created sensation and increased the risk of him being busted.

In the 25 robberies after that, this gang opened fire thrice, but never hurt a woman. “In the Model Town robbery, you could see how careful they were while dealing with a woman and her child in their Mercedes,” said the investigator.

Planned, yet whimsical: Cops

Once he was out on bail, Burhan reorganised his gang. Investigators said that while the gang was well-planned in concealing their identities with caps and kerchiefs and in choosing their timing, they were “whimsical” in planning their hits.

The business family they had targeted in Model Town at 3.15 am on June 30, for instance, was “randomly” chosen after they spotted the vehicle taking a turn from the Ring Road. The robbery was followed by an encounter with a police team in Adarsh Nagar just a few minutes later, but the robbers managed to escape by abandoning their robbed scooter at the spot of shootout.

Two nights later, at 3.45 am on July 2, the gang trailed off the Ring Road into New Friends Colony while following a car. “They failed to rob the car owner as he drove into a gated colony. Frustrated, they decided at the spur of the moment to rob an open chemist shop,” said the officer.

By then, the videos of the two robberies had gone viral and left police several clues. They realised that the scooter abandoned at the Adarsh Nagar encounter spot was robbed from Pandav Nagar the same night and used minutes earlier in the Model Town robbery. The clothes worn by the suspects in the two robberies were also the same.

The end

Around the same time, elsewhere in the office of the north-east Delhi’s special staff, inspector Vinay Yadav and his team had begun analysing the CCTV footage.

“Head constable Anil Kumar noticed that the build and mannerism resembled that of Burhan’s gang that we had earlier interrogated,” said DCP Thakur, adding that the observation provided a crucial lead.

The police had their first breakthrough on July 8 when a tip-off helped the special staff arrest this gang’s two members - 23-year-olds Saffan and Mohammad Chand – from north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar.

Less than a fortnight later on Sunday, Burhan was arrested from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh by the special cell.

“He jumped into a drain on seeing us,” said Manishi Chandra, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 01:30 IST