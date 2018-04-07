 Russia-bound flight makes emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI after engine failure | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Russia-bound flight makes emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI after engine failure

The non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772, was going from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg Russia.

delhi Updated: Apr 07, 2018 18:59 IST
All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were followed during the emergency landing.
All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were followed during the emergency landing.(Vipin Kumar/HT File Photo)

A Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam with 345 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at the T-3 terminal of the IGI airport in Delhi, after suffering an engine failure, a DIAL spokesperson said.

All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were put into action during the emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 6:10 pm, he said.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said the non-scheduled flight, numbered RL-772, was going from Phu-Quoe in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg, Russia.

More details are awaited.

