Share Karol Bagh building plans with fire dept, HC says

Jul 30, 2019

Taking note of fire incidents in Karol Bagh area resulting in loss of lives and goods, the Delhi High Court Monday directed the North MCD to share building plans of the area with the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) so that a fire audit can be done on priority basis.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Asha Menon asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and DFS to appoint nodal officers for regular interaction and communication so that fire audit is given priority.

The court was informed by counsel for DFS that to carry out a fire audit in the entire Karol Bagh area and to locate fire prone areas within the locality, the department will require the building plans of all the properties which was with the North MCD.

“In order to place before this court a realistic estimate of the time schedule required for carrying out a physical verification/ audit of this massive area, the building plans may be directed to be provided to the Delhi Fire Services,” the fire department said in status report filed through advocate Gautam Narayan.

