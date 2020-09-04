e-paper
Sharjeel Imam remanded in judicial custody for 30 days

delhi Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Delhi court Thursday sent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, to judicial custody for 30 days.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat sent Imam to judicial custody after he was produced before the court at the end of his three-day custodial interrogation.

Imam, a PhD student at the JNU’s Centre for Historical Studies, was arrested under the anti-terror law for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” that led to the riots in north-east Delhi in February in pursuance to the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

He was brought to Delhi from a jail in Assam on a production warrant on August 24. Earlier, on July 26, the police had filed a charge sheet charging him with sedition over a speech he had allegedly given at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in January.

On August 25, after he was brought back to Delhi, Imam was arrested in connection the north-east Delhi riots and charged under UAPA and the Indian Penal Code for sedition, promoting enmity, hatred between different communities, assertions prejudicial to national integration and spreading rumors.

The police had also accused Imam of exhorting people of a particular community to block highways leading to the major cities and resort to “chakka jam (traffic blockade)”, during the protests against the CAA.

