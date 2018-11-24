Signature bridge accident: I never allowed him to ride a bike, says victim’s father

The twenty-year-old medical student, Chander Shekhar Sharma, who died along with his roommate Satyavijay Shankaram, in a road accident on the Signature Bridge’s elevated approach road, was injured in an accident involving a motorcycle a few months ago. His family had also barred him from riding a motorcycle, said his friends and neighbours.

Sharma’s family members have told police that their son did not know how to ride a bike. The police are investigating if Sharma was trying to learn how to ride a two-wheeler and his friend Shankaram, owner of the KTM Duke motorcycle, was helping him at the time of the accident.

“He (Sharma) had requested his parents several times to buy him a motorcycle. But the previous accident in which Sharma injured himself had terrified his parents so much they had even stopped him from sitting on a motorcycle. Sharma did not know how to ride a motorcycle,” said Manoj Kumar Choudhary, Sharma’s family friend and neighbour.

A second-year MBBS student at North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, Sharma was sharing his hostel room with Shankaram, trainee doctor in the same hospital, and Ravinder. His father, Shiv Shankar Sharma, is a primary teacher at a municipal school in south Delhi.

Sharma’s father said that his son was brilliant in studies, sports and yoga as well. “Among my four children, he was more hardworking and dedicated towards his studies and aim. When he cleared the medical entrance exams, I was happy and hoping a doctor in our family. But life had something else in store for us. I never allowed him to ride a motorcycle,” said the father.

Daya Shankar, a hostel friend of the two victims, said that riding bikes was a passion for Shankaram, who got the KTM Duke as a gift from his parents on his last birthday. Shankaram earlier had a Hero Splendor motorcycle that he sold soon after getting the high-speed sports bike from his family members.

Another hostel friend, who visited the Sushruta Trauma Centre after hearing about the accident, said that Shankaram often invited his colleagues and hostel friends to accompany him for joyrides on his KTM bike.

“Riding bikes was Shankaram’s passion. Last evening (Thursday), Shankaram made a plan to visit the Signature Bridge on his motorcycle. He mentioned about his plan on our common WhatsApp group and invited everybody for the joyride. But when it didn’t work out, he asked his two roommates for the same on Friday morning. While Ravinder refused, Shankaram convinced Sharma for it and they left on his motorcycle around 8 am,” added the friend, who refused to share his name.

Shankaram’s family is originally hails from Gopalganj in Bihar. His uncle Avnesh Kumar, who lives in Delhi, said that many of his family members are doctors.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 12:12 IST