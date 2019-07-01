Snigdha Basu of Vishwa Bharati Public School shines as an all-rounder

Snigdha Basu of Class 12, Vishwa Bharati Public School, Noida, started her eventful journey at the school in 2006 and ever since has displayed sincerity, punctuality and persistence in both academics and extracurricular activities.

She has distinguished herself in academics by consistently securing the highest marks in all classes many years in a row. She scored a staggering 99.4% in the All India Secondary School Examination held by CBSE in the session 2017-18 and set a new record by securing the third position in the entire country. Her performance in the CBSE examination was another accomplishment that earned her a scholar’s badge.

Apart from excelling in academics, Snigdha has also been an all-rounder since the beginning and was declared The Student of The Year 2018 by a newspaper. She also bagged the All Round Best Student award in middle and primary department for her performance in school activities. Snigdha was the head girl in the primary and middle school council. She is also a good orator, an exceptional writer and an artist par excellence. She is a trained classical dancer and has completed a senior diploma in Odissi from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad. She cleared the state-level National Talent Search Examination conducted by NCERT and was the city topper in a talent hunt conducted by a newspaper. She has won gold medals in SOF Science Olympiad, Informatics Olympiad and IMO Maths Olympiad. She secured all India rank 11 and state rank 3 in Silverzone Foundation Computer Olympiad.

With an inquisitive and logical bent of mind, Snigdha stands out by showing exemplary conduct in her dealings with teachers and peers.

