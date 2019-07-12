Solar park, electricity museum to come up at shut Rajghat power plant

After toying with ideas of setting up a waste-to-energy plant, a ground-based solar plant and an electricity museum, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that the defunct Rajghat Power House (RPH) would be converted into a ‘solar park’.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the decision was taken during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The coal-based RPH, under the Delhi government, was forced shut in June, 2015, because of the alarming pollution levels in the city.

The thermal power plant never opened again after that year.

But the plant’s formal closure, in terms of paperwork, never happened ever since.

“The Cabinet today decided that the Rajghat power plant would now be officially shut down. On the 45-acre land available at the plant site, the Delhi government has decided to develop a solar park that will produce 5,000 KW of electricity,” Sisodia said at a press conference.

The coal-based plant, having a power generation capacity of 135 MW and located at Yamuna bank, was commissioned in 1989. After it was shut, the Delhi government by the end of 2015 had first thought of setting up a ground-based solar power plant at the RPH site – similar to the one approved on Thursday.

But by January 2016, the government changed the plan, stating that there was already a plan to convert the other defunct Indraprastha power house into a ground-based solar power system.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 05:17 IST