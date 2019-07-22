South Delhi civic body wants to de-seal properties that fulfil norms

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has moved the Supreme Court to de-seal some of the properties that fulfil norms under the Master Plan 2021, which was amended and notified by the Centre in June last year to provide relief to traders whose premises had been shut f or violating zoning laws.

The Master Plan of Delhi-2021 (MPD-2021) is a set of rules on how and where homes, offices, shops and industries can be built, and the amendments relate to relaxing some of the rules that previously checked commercial activities in non-commercial zones.

The SC is monitoring a sealing drive during which tens of thousands of shops were sealed for violating rules. The MPD-2021 was amended to relax such rules, but those changes too are under the top court’s scrutiny.

The civic agency has approached SC because the court-appointed monitoring panel, which supervises sealing of illegal properties in Delhi, refused to agree to the de-sealing exercise.

Member of the panel, KJ Rao, said the committee isn’t against de-sealing but cannot permit the exercise as the amendments to Master Plan-2021 were still under scrutiny. “The Centre has notified the plan even as the amendments were under scrutiny by the apex court,” he said on Sunday.

A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta heard the application presented by SDMC counsel, senior advocate Sanjeev Send, last week. Advocate ADN Rao, who is assisting the bench, was told to give a response within four weeks on behalf of the Monitoring Panel.

A senior SDMC official, asking not to be named, said sealed properties where owners have paid conversion or regularisation charges should be de-sealed.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 03:15 IST