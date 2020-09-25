South civic body razes 8 locked gates in Green Park, Safdarjung colonies

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:17 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday bulldozed eight gates of two residential colonies at Green Park Extension and at Safdarjung Enclave after receiving complaints from residents over gates being closed during the day, which made it difficult for them to access the neighbourhood.

A team of officials from south zone of the civic body, backed by a team from Delhi Police, on Friday afternoon demolished four gates each in Green Park Extension and Safdarjung Enclave, respectively.

According to officials in the civic body, it has received similar representations from residents of several other colonies such as Greater Kailash, against closure of gates. But, the corporation has not yet decided if those gates will be demolished yet.

“The gates were pulled down after a group of residents repeatedly complained of gates being closed during the day time, causing them inconvenience in accessing the colony. They had met the deputy commissioner of the south zone regarding the matter, after which action was taken today,” said a senior south corporation official.

He added that so far they had no plans of pulling down gates in any other colonies. “In order to rebuild the gates, the RWAs will require taking clearances from traffic police and the SDMC. They will also need to ensure that the gates are manned at all times,” the official said.

The resident welfare associations (RWAs) of the two colonies, however, expressed shock and said that the SDMC officials did not give any prior notice about the demolition of the gates and it would cost them a hefty amount to rebuild the iron gates, which had guarded the colonies for around 30-40 years.

“Four gates (no. 5, 7, 9 and 16) were demolished with JCB machines this afternoon. It came as a shock, as there was no prior intimation. Also, there were no fresh complaints from any residents about the gates being closed and no one in particular had complained regarding the gates,” said Neha Puri, general secretary, Green Park Extension Association.

She added that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RWA had kept most of the gates shut in order to restrict movement of residents . “There are a total of 18 gates in the colony, of which two along the main road remained open 24 hours. The remaining gates remain closed during 1 pm-4 pm in the day and 10.30pm and 5am. Also, after the lockdown was lifted, several residents had requested that some of the gates be opened at a specific time and an arrangement regarding the same was made,” said Puri, adding, that all gates are open for pedestrian movement during the day.

The Delhi High Court in an order on July 17, directed the RWA of N-Block GK-I to open a colony gate during the daytime while hearing a petition filed by a resident challenging RWA’s decision to keep most colony gates closed.

K P Menon, president, B-3 RWA, Safadrjung Enclave, said that the gates which have been demolished stood here for the past 40 years. “The least a civic body can do is to give a notice. The gates have been broken down in a discriminatory way at the behest of some residents, who had been opposing the closure of the gates,” said Menon.