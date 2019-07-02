St Cecilia’s Public shines in rope skipping events

IRSF National Rope Skipping Championship

St Cecilia’s Public School, Vikaspuri, was filled with joy when the girls team emerged victorious in rope skipping under-19 category at the IRSF–National Rope Skipping Championship 2018-19 held at Sai Silver Oak Lawns, Maharashtra.

The Cecilian skippers won medals in team event double Dutch pair speed, double dutch pair free style and speed relay. The team comprised Deepanshi, Khanak, Nancy and Divya of Class 12.

The Cecilian skipper boys too made the school proud. Team members Shyam Sunder, Hari Shankar, Sam Arora and Harshnoor Singh won gold medals in under-17 boys’ category in the team event double Dutch pair free style and speed relay competition. Aryan Roshan represented the school in the Rope Skipping National School Games 2018-19 at Raipur, Chattisgarh. Principal Inderpreet Kaur appreciated and applauded the achievements of the students.

Beyond Breaking News

Students of Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, attended the Beyond Breaking News course at Ryan TV studio Malad, Mumbai.

The one-week course consisted of a series of interactive sessions related to journalism, scripting, TV interviews, vox pops, press conferences, ethics and guidelines. The students learnt about cameras and were given tips on videography and audio recording. Later, they prepared three news bulletins with the help of their mentors at Ryan TV. The students also interacted with multimedia journalist Runa Ashish. She appreciated the students and Ryan TV for the efforts they put in during the course and encouraged the students to pursue careers in the field of media in future.

Investiture ceremony

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. With this belief, St Mark’s Sr Sec Public School, Janakpuri, organised an investiture ceremony.

The newly appointed head boy Vansh Babbar, head girl Drishti Juneja, and their team of 15 office bearers, promised to fulfil their responsibilities with dedication. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the school flag by chairman TP Aggarwal, principal Alka Kher, vice-principal Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia and educational supervisor Jyotsna Vishwakarma. The office bearers took an oath to keep up the pride of the school and the motto of loyalty, truth and honour. The ceremony is held every year to give an opportunity to students to lead and set an example with their commitment, confidence and dedication towards the school as well as their peers.

Inter School Taekwondo Championship

Hardworking and motivated people who have the knowledge and ability to compete are often the winners. Sports help to provide stimulus for competitive spirit in a positive manner. Keeping in view the significance of competitions as a way to develop interest and aptitude for games and sports, VSPK International School, Rohini, organised its second Inter-School Taekwondo Championship.

Students from several schools participated in the events. They displayed sportsman spirit in an atmosphere of healthy competition. The programme began with a green welcome to chairman SK Gupta who then welcomed Delhi Taekwondo Federation senior coach Madan Chauhan. Then students presented Saraswati Vandana. Each participant was given a certificate.

School chairman S K Gupta, manager Pramila Gupta, director Kapil Gupta, Pankaj Gupta and principal Dr Neelu Goswami awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to the winners. The overall championship trophy was won by VSPK International School.

BPS Premier League

Parents and teachers at Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, got together for a different kind of PTM, a parents teachers match instead of a meeting.

About 180 parents registered for the event for which preparations started about two weeks before it. Everything was planned well and the day was filled with zeal and excitement. The distinguished guests motivated the cricket-loving crowd by playing the opening over. The event started with announcement of fixtures and rules to be followed in the tournament. Teams played with sportsmanship. The winners were BPS Scholars (female team) and Yuvraj fighters (male team) which took home the Dr S L Batra Rolling Trophy. It was a real cricket experience with exciting commentary and cheerleaders. Winners were given awards for their performances at the end. The school was proud of the overwhelming response from parents.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:05 IST