Students paste handmade posters, reclaim JNU walls

Despite administration’s warning against pasting posters on the campus walls, students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Tuesday, went ahead with the mass banner/poster-making and -pasting drive on the 1019-acre campus.

On Monday, the HT had reported that the JNU administration has prohibited pasting of posters and banners on walls within the campus and asked students to put them only on designated boards. Last week, the administration had removed all the posters pasted on the walls of campus buildings, citing last year’s decision by the JNU executive council under the Delhi Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

On Tuesday, amid slogans chanted to the beat of drums and tambourines, students led-by JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) members marched across the campus pasting handmade posters of Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar, Che Guevara and Maya Anglou, to name some. Posters demanding justice for missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed were also spotted on some walls.

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said the students have collectively decided to “reclaim the campus walls”. “The administration first tried to stop us from expressing our views. Now, they are barring us from putting up posters. Posters and banners have been an integral part of life and learning at JNU. Our walls are our libraries. They are trying to change that, but we will not let this happen. We will reclaim our walls,” he said.

Posters, wall graffiti and banners have been one of the most distinct features of the JNU campus, from its buildings to schools, dhabhas and bus stops to the hostels. They not only depict the state of world politics, but students’ demands and messages of different political students’ groups.

Mahima, a student at the School Of Social Sciences (SSS-1) where posters were removed last week, said, “The posters in JNU expose students to different ideas and thoughts. I did not know about what’s happening in Palestine or Turkey before joining JNU. I got to know all that from these wall posters,” she said.

PK Joshi, director, Swachh JNU, on Saturday had issued a warning against JNUSU’s mass poster making drive. Despite several attempts, Joshi and university registrar Pramod Kumar did not respond to calls and messages for a comment on the matter.

