Sultry conditions to continue in Delhi, monsoon expected by Sunday

Delhi’s heat index continued to rise on Wednesday as rain evaded the city yet again, leaving residents to battle the sultry conditions for at least 48 more hours. The weatherman said relief can only be expected around Friday when there is a high possibility of light rainfall.

The city was expected to receive its first spell of the much-delay of monsoon rain on July 3. Delhi can now expect relief by July 7, the meteorological department said.

The high humidity level and partly cloudy conditions caused much discomfort, keeping the peak power demand in the city high for the third day in a row.

First two days of July broke the city’s peak power demand record, with Tuesday recording 7409 MW—highest ever power consumption recorded in the history of the capital. The previous record was on Monday (July 1) at 7241 MW. Wednesday’s peak power demand was 7085MW, recorded at 3.18pm.

Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting drizzle or trace rain middle of this week, no such activity was observed in the city.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 39.4° Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was 29.4° Celsius, two notches above normal. Humidity level oscillated between 66% and 41%.

“Discomfort level is high because of moisture-laden easterly winds blowing towards Delhi. There was no rainfall, as was expected, because of a well-marked low-pressure system which is causing rain activity only in areas of southwest Uttar Pradesh and southeast Rajasthan. Once the system weakens, the monsoon trough will move towards the northwest plains. There is a possibility of light rain on July 5,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC), India Meteorological Department (IMD), said.

However, senior officials said the southwest monsoon would hit Delhi only by July 7.

On Thursday the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 degrees c and 29 degrees C, respectively.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 11:39 IST