Supreme Court seeks EPCA response on petition questioning its constitution

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) in four weeks on a petition demanding reconstitution of EPCA on the grounds that it lacks regional representation and there is no grievance redressal system for citizens.

The petition raises the issue of ineffectiveness of EPCA in “protecting and improving the quality of the environment and abating environmental pollution” for the national capital region (NCR).

The petition claims that EPCA was formed by the Centre at the instance of the SC in 1998 to deal with environment and pollution-related problems of NCR.

Despite the fact that the NCR, besides Delhi, consists of eight districts from Uttar Pradesh, 14 districts of Haryana and two districts of Rajasthan, the EPCA has members only from Delhi, said the petition, filed recently by a Delhi-based NGO and a resident.

“Even though EPCA’s mandate is to look into environmental pollution for the entire NCR, the members are only from NCT of Delhi. There are no members from states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan — either from government departments or from Civil Society Groups. This is a serious issue, since the EPCA was constituted not as ‘Delhi-centric Authority but an Authority ‘having its jurisdiction, over the entire NCR which covers 54,984 kms over districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan,” reads the petition.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in matters related to pollution, told a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta that the plea was “completely misconceived” as the applicant does not know how the EPCA works, reports PTI.

Singh told the bench that EPCA is engaged in monitoring pollution in Delhi-NCR and it consults and deliberates with the chief secretaries of NCR states.

To this, the bench observed, “EPCA can inquire from the chief secretary in case they want help. Chief secretary is a very busy person.” The bench asked EPCA to file its comments on application.

The applicant’s counsel demanded that persons from other NCR states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan should also be in EPCA.

The petition also complains that EPCA has no mechanism in place for complaint/grievance redressal. “The website of the Authority has no mechanism through which citizens can register complaints regarding environmental pollution in the NCR. Further, no report or decision on any complaint is available on the site. Thus, the citizens have no way of approaching the Authority and have complaints registered regarding various’ violations of environmental norms,” the petition contends.

