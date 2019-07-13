Supreme Court seeks status of STF on Delhi sealing

The Supreme Court Friday sought details on the status of a special task force (STF), set up on its order, for overseeing enforcement of laws on unauthorised construction and removal of encroachments in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was informed by senior counsel Ranjit Kumar, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae, that the Centre in its response to a report filed by a monitoring committee on sealing has sought scrapping of the panel itself. The Centre has taken this stand stating the STF is already working and the court committee should not continue anymore, the amicus said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said they have not responded to the monitoring committee’s report in the way as told by Kumar. “Not the way in which Mr Ranjit Kumar says. We have reasons. It would need hearing,” Mehta told the bench.

