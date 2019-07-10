Suspect nabbed for shooting at journos on Barapullah flyover kills self at court

A 23-year-old man — who was arrested with his associate for allegedly opening fire at a TV news crew and a cab driver last month — allegedly killed himself by jumping from the fifth floor of Saket Court Complex on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The alleged accused was being produced in the court in two chain-snatching cases by a Delhi Police team when he managed to set himself free from the clutches of policemen guarding him and jumped off the railing. He was declared brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

The man, identified by his single name Tayyab, was arrested along with Shahid, 20, by a crime branch team on June 26 for allegedly shooting at the car of ABP journalist Siddharth Purohit and his crew on Barapullah Flyover. The duo had allegedly opened fire at the journalists on the intervening night of June 9 and 10.

The TV news crew was heading to west Delhi to cover a businessman’s murder when the firing took place. Of the three bullets fired at them, two hit the car they were travelling in. The duo was also involved in opening fire at a cab driver, who was shot in his knee, on NH-24 near Mayur Vihar on June 5. The two robbed the driver and a passenger of their cash and valuables.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said that Tayyab jumped to death from the building around 4.30 pm. “Tayyab was in room number nine of the court for a hearing when he allegedly jumped from the fifth floor. He was accused in two cases of chain-snatching registered at southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony police station,” he said.

DCP Kumar said that Tayyab had around seven cases registered against him, which included robbery, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and two cases of snatching. He added that Sunlight colony police station had taken his custody on July 8, to investigate two cases of snatching against him and were producing him before the court to seek further custody.

Tayyab was being accompanied by the investigating officer and two constables of the police station.

“Just as he was about to enter the court room, Tayyab managed to free himself with a jerk from the constables who were holding his hand. When they tried to catch him, Tayyab jumped over the railing. We have CCTV footage, which corroborate the sequence of the incident,” said Kumar.

The DCP further added that the court has been notified and judicial enquiry may be initiated in the matter.

Born in Shahdra, Tayyab studied up to Class 8 and then started working in a sewing machine factory in Gandhi Nagar to support his family, the crime branch had said in a statement following his arrest. “He was first arrested in 2017 in a motor vehicle theft case in Krishna Nagar. Thereafter, he and his accomplices started robbing people travelling at night,” the statement said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 05:57 IST