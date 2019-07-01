Suspected criminals flee after exchanging fire with Delhi Police

At least eight rounds were exchanged between three suspected criminals and a police team from Adarsh Nagar during the early hours on Sunday. Senior officers said that the police team chased the suspects for about 1.5 kilometres until they disappeared in the forested area near Ring Road at Adarsh Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that around 3.45am, when a police team from Adarsh Nagar police station was patrolling the area they spotted three men riding a bike with their faces covered.

“Our men found their movement suspicious and asked them to stop for checking. Seeing police, the three men tried to speed away. Our men then chased the suspects. After about a kilometre and a half when they reached the Ring Road, the three men got off the bike and opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, our men also fired. Three rounds were fired from their side and our men fired five times. No one was injured in the shooting,” Arya said.

The DCP said finding themselves trapped, the three men crossed the road and taking advantage of the dark stretches, disappeared in the nearby jungle. “We have registered a case and efforts are on to identify the trio,” the officer said.

Late night on Friday, the top brass of the city police had conducted night patrolling across Delhi to check their force’s preparedness. The AAP and the Congress have approached Delhi L-G Anil Baijal regarding the ‘ failing law and order’ in the city.

Last month, HT had reported that at least 220 bullets were fired on Delhi’s streets in 43 incidents of shooting reported in the city in over 30 days. The shooting incidents, that HT analysed, resulted in 16 deaths and left at least 22 people injured. In reply to this, the Delhi police had taken to Twitter and said, “No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 % this year compared to 2018. Similarly heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22%. (sic.)”

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:50 IST