Ten years after inception, Old Delhi revamp body comatose

Even two years after a damning 2016 report was published by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) criticising the inaction of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) in conserving heritage buildings within the Walled City, little seems to have been done.

Two of its projects — the redevelopment of the precincts of Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid — have been stuck for years. After years of spending crores of rupees, the utility underground tunnel project in Chandni Chowk has now been shelved, while the proposal for the Jama Masjid project is still being deliberated upon by various stakeholders.

The SRDC was set up as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in 2008 by the then Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit. But 10 years since its inception, nothing much seems to have been achieved by the body. SRDC in its entire lifespan has only participated in a state festival in Punjabi Bagh, held in October 2010, and organised a photo exhibition at Nehru Park and a workshop for people conducting heritage walks, at the Delhi Secretariat in 2011.

During its early years, the organisation also used to host heritage walks, mainly outside the Walled City in areas such as Lodhi Gardens, Coronation Park, Archaeological Park, Purana Quila, Ferozabad, Humayaun’s Tomb and Safdarjung’s Tomb. It also ran a heritage programme for school students. Senior officials of the Delhi government believe that poor budget allocation and inadequate workforce are the primary reasons behind the failure of the agency.

According to the CAG report, of the Rs5.93 crore released initially, a major chunk, amounting to Rs4.36 crore, was spent on the establishment of the body.

“The corporation had been merely functioning as a facilitator and coordinating meetings of the various government departments and the stakeholders involved in the two projects — development of the precincts of Shahjahanabad and Jama Masjid, which is stuck for about 15 years. This is the scenario, while the Delhi High Court is monitoring both the projects. It seems as if officers are just attending court meetings,” said a senior bureaucrat of the Delhi government.

Out of 43 sanctioned posts, the corporation has been functioning with only 13 employees, while crucial posts, such as those of architect, engineer, archaeologist and conservator, have been lying vacant for years. Shortage or non-availability of funds has been the major factor in creating such a mess.

The official also said, “The corporation prepared a preliminary project report seeking Rs1,469 crore for the revitalisation of Shahjahanabad through funding from the Asian Development Bank. It kept gathering dust but the board did not discuss it for months. Finally, it was sent to the Centre seeking financial assistance under the Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme, but things did not move.”

Alka Lamba, an MLA from Chandni Chowk, who also happens to be the director of SRDC, told HT that she had a discussion with Satyendar Jain, a PWD minister and the chairman of the corporation, on both the projects and is hopeful that progress would be made soon. However, another official of the Delhi government had a different view.

According to him, restoration and conservation of heritage structures within the Walled City are not on the priority list of the government. The present administration also cares very little about the vacant posts in SRDC. Since its inception, almost nine posts have been lying vacant. The organisation has been working with only 30 percent staff and as many as 11 posts, including those of the deputy and assistant directors, are lying vacant since 2009-10.

During these intervening years, the government did try to revive the projects. A proposal was approved in the 19th meeting of the board in September 2015, allowing incentives and funding schemes for heritage buildings inside the city.

The idea behind this proposal was to encourage property owners to restore their heritage structures.

Additionally, a resolution with an allocation of Rs20 crore was approved. But it kept pending for months. In a pre-budget meeting, held in 2016, the chief minister of Delhi turned down the proposal saying that funds would be required for other important projects.

However, Jain is of the opinion that SRDC does not require more workforce, since additional staff would only put unnecessary pressure on the organisation.