Tender floated for fountains to replace steel ‘sprouts’ around AIIMS flyover

Over a month after finalising the plan to dismantle the iconic steel ‘sprouts’ at the All Indian Institute of Medical Science( AIIMS) intersection, the New Delhi Municipal Council has initiated the tendering process for replacing them with multi-layered water fountain.

On Friday, the civic agency floated the tender for constructing a 30 metre-wide and 15 metre high cascade fountain in the middle of green patch facing Kidwai Nagar Redevelopment Project.

“The project will take around four months to be complete. This large fountain will have four steps and water will flow down the steps. At the bottom, there will be 12 feet wide circular boundary created with plants and the Light- Emitting Diode (LED) will be installed in the middle of these plants to reflect the name of NDMC,” said a senior NDMC official.

To give an aesthetic look to the area, additional LED lights will be installed around each of these four steps.

“The centre of the fountain will be elevated and the agency is also planning to install 9-10 metre high abstract sculpture in the middle of this water body,” said Naresh Kumar, NDMC chairman.

The South Delhi’s famous landmark, arguably country’s largest site-specific public art installation was created by artist Vibhor Sognai in 2008.

It was stated that its design represents the country’s growth and showcase Delhi as a “world city”. But it received mixed response from the public, urban planner and art critics.

Spread over six acres of greens in the heart of Delhi, the installation is divided into two parts, located on either side of Aurobindo Marg.

There are eight 35-foot high stainless steel artefacts installed over the portion (100mx60 m wide) facing Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project while nearly 80 sprouts of five feet height are installed at portion adjacent to the Safdarjung Hospital.

“The current project includes removing these eight sprouts while the fate of other 80 will be decided as soon as the work on this site begins,” said an NDMC official.

The NDMC — a year after taking over the portion of road from INA to Gautam Nagar from the PWD on the directions of Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor — came out with a fresh plan for the green patch at the AIIMS intersection.

Dry fountain at yashwant commercial complex

To give a makeover to busy Yashwant Place commercial complex, the civic agency has installed its first “dry fountain”. The 80-feet wide waterfall will be inaugurated this week.

“Unlike conventional fountains, no water will be spilled and visible on surface. Also, there is no visible pond to collect the water and the tank is located under the pavement. The water jets emerge from this underground tank and rise directly over the floor. When the fountains are not operational, the floor will be dry,” said senior NDMC official.