Three armed men rob jewellery store in southeast Delhi

Three armed men on Friday evening barged into a jewellery store in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri and fled with valuables. Police said they are trying to identify the men.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm when the three men entered a jewellery store. One of the men held the workers hostage on gunpoint while others looted the shop. The men threatened the people in the shop to not report the matter to the police. They later fled on a motorcycle with the valuables.

DCP(southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that they are questioning the witnesses to ascertain how many men committed the robbery.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 09:38 IST