Toddler falls to death from school building

A year-old child died after he fell from the fourth floor of a private school in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim on Tuesday afternoon, said police.

The child’s parents are construction workers and were working on the fourth floor of the school when the incident happened. “Since the couple had no one at home to care for the boy, they would bring him to their workplace. It was a similar situation on Tuesday afternoon,” said a police officer.

According to police, the boy happened to crawl towards the edge of the four-storey building. “His parents did not notice this. It was only when they realised that he was missing that they realised,” said the officer. The child was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said prima facie there was no foul play. “It appears to be a mishap while the child’s parents were busy with work.”

A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered at Nabi Karim police station.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 04:44 IST