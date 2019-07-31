Traffic moves slow in the capital as Kanwar yatra culminates

delhi

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 05:28 IST

The capital witnessed long traffic snarls on arterial roads Tuesday morning with the movement of a huge number of kanwariyas on Shravan Shivratri. Senior Delhi traffic police officials said stretches along south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj witnessed the slow movement of traffic because portions of the main roads were cordoned off for the saffron-clad pilgrims.

The spillover was also witnessed around Mayur Vihar phase 3, NH-24 leading towards the Delhi-Meerut expressway, Sarita Vihar and Ashram.

“Roads around Gurugram and Ghaziabad were the most affected, but we had deployed enough officials to direct the traffic,” a senior traffic official said.

Police said the traffic movement was restored to normal by the afternoon. Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi traffic police had issued an advisory to ensure smooth movement of kanwariyas on the pilgrimage route.

Many commuters, however, were dissatisfied with the measures put in place. “On NH-24 trucks carrying kanwariyas is(are) blocking the traffic movement and despite the high volume of traffic, no policeman can be seen,” tweeted one Vikrant Singh Tuesday morning.

“Caught near Ashram for 30 minutes. Have not moved an inch. Kanwar season is turning into a nightmare for commuters,” tweeted another commuter, Sheetal Shah.

In the advisory, the police on Sunday had asked all motorists to avoid Road number 13-A —connecting Mathura Road with Kalindi Kunj—and Agra Canal Road on Tuesday, the last day of the kanwar yatra.

A Road 13A carriageway (towards Kalindi Kunj) was closed for traffic creating confusion among commuters along the route and paved way for traffic holdups. In light of the movement of the pilgrims, the Noida-bound traffic from Faridabad was also stopped from moving towards Kalindi Kunj. Movement of traffic on Agra Canal Road was also completely called off.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 05:28 IST