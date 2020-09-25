Two former heads of Lakshmi Vilas Bank held for misappropriating Religare funds of ₹729cr

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:20 IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the former assistant vice-president of RMG Corporate Credit Group at Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Janpath branch, and the regional head of the bank in connection with misappropriation of fixed deposit funds of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) to the tune of ₹729 crore, senior police officers said.

Police have identified the two arrested persons as 57-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Inderpuri and former regional head, and Anjani Kumar, 48, former assistant vice-president and resident of Noida Extension.

Join commissioner of police (Economic Offences Wing) OP Mishra said as per the complaint filed by Manpreet Singh Suri of Religare, in November 2016, his company had placed an amount of ₹400 crore in two fixed deposits (FDs) with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

“These FDs were of a short-term tenure,so that they remained free of encumbrances. In January 2017, Religare placed an additional ₹350 crore in two FDs with the bank. These two FDs were also of a short-term tenure,” Mishra said.

He said all four FDs were renewed by Religare from time to time till their maturity in July 2017. On July 31, Religare was shocked to receive an email from Lakshmi Vilas Bank containing the fund statement for Religare’s current account.

“Religare discovered that the bank had credited the proceeds of the FDs to the current account and then debited the cumulative amount of ₹729 crore from the account without any prior intimation to Religare. The bank and the other accused persons had used RFL’s funds for onward lending without due consent,” Mishra said.

He said the bank would have made huge gains from such lending as it held the FDs at an interest rate of 4.5% and had purportedly lent the money further at the interest rate of 10%.

It was further alleged that the bank cheated Religare and misused its public shareholder money entrusted with the bank in its capacity as Religare’s banker, thus causing a wrongful loss to the complainant company to the tune of ₹729 crore, Mishra said.

Religare’s complaint to the EOW named the arrested persons; brothers Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh; their companies RHC Holding Ltd, Ranchem Pvt Ltd and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, its former directors and employees.

During investigation, police found that the bank officials, in collusion with the promoter brothers, deliberately did not complete the mandatory formalities before onward loaning the money to RHC Holding and Ranchem to benefit these companies and to allow the accused persons to square off their liabilities.

“Therefore, following searches, Pradeep Kumar and Anjani Kumar Verma were arrested, “ Mishra said.

Both Singh brothers are lodged in Tihar Jail following their arrest last year by the Enforcement Directorate. In a charge sheet filed in January, the ED had alleged that the brothers used two sets of “conduit companies” to funnel funds from their finance company Religare over eight years. A large part of this money was used to buy properties and there was no intention of repaying the sum, the charge sheet had said.

Officials of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank couldn’t be reached for comment.