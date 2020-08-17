e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Two kids suffer burns while trying to retrieve stuck kite in Nihal Vihar

Two kids suffer burns while trying to retrieve stuck kite in Nihal Vihar

delhi Updated: Aug 17, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two children, aged 13 and 11 years, suffered burns on Saturday when they came in contact with a high-tension wire while trying to disentangle a stuck kite in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar.

The 13-year-old boy suffered 92% burns and is fighting for his life at Safdarjung Hospital. The other boy sustained eight percent burns and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital, police said.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, said that the two children were collecting kites outside their home in Laxmi Nagar, near Nihal Vihar, on Saturday morning. Around 11am, the boys saw a kite falling and ran to grab it. The kite got stuck in a high-tension wire and its string was dangling down, the officer said.

“The 13-year-old boy tried to pull the kite using its string, causing him to get electrocuted and his body catching fire. The other boy who was standing behind him also suffered an electric shock and was thrown at a distance He also suffered burns,” the officer said, adding that many locals witnessed the incident and called the police.

A police team immediately reached the incident spot and rushed the two injured children to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, from where they were later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. A case of disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under Sections 188 and 337 of Indian Penal Code against unknown persons at the Nihal Vihar police station.

“We checked the kite string and found some traces of metal on it. Prime facie, it appears that the presence of metal on the string may have led to the electrocution. We will seek assistance from forensic and electrical experts to ascertain the cause of electrocution,” the officer added.

The father of one of the children is driver by profession while other’s father work in a private company, the police said.

