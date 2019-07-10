Two killed, three injured in accident near flyover in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi

Two persons were killed and three others injured after an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in crashed into a stationary vehicle in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in the early hours of Tuesday.

The dead included the auto driver and one of his passengers. The stationary vehicle could not be found at the spot when the police reached there.

Police said around 4.35am, the police control room received a call regarding the accident near Bhalswa flyover on Ring Road. A police team found the auto driver and a passenger stuck in the mangled auto. They were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre where the passenger was declared brought dead. The driver died during treatment, the police said.

Although the exact reason for the accident could not be ascertained, since the auto driver, Sukhwinder (single name), was killed, the police suspect he may have dozed off and failed to spot the vehicle. The auto crashed into the vehicle from behind.

“The autopsy on the driver’s body confirmed he was not drunk at the time of the accident. The dead passenger was identified as Rahul (single name), a resident of Jahangirpuri. He was probably sitting with the driver . The other three passengers, in the rear seat, got themselves admitted to a hospital,” a police officer said. A case of rash driving and death by negligence was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 11:28 IST