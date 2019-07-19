Two regain consciousness after weeks, help police solve cases

Even as police wait for an unconscious woman to recover and provide clues about her attackers days after she was shot at in a car in Dwarka, they turned lucky in two other cases last week after two persons regained consciousness to make crucial revelations.

One of the persons is a five-year-old boy who recovered after eight weeks of unconsciousness and three surgeries to identify the man who had attacked him and left him to die.

The other is a 27-year-old man who regained consciousness after a fortnight to allegedly confirm that he had killed a married woman before stabbing himself, rather than it being a suicide pact.

The first of the two crimes happened in Fatehpur Beri on May 16 when a five-year-old boy was found with severe head injuries in a pit. He underwent three surgeries in the following weeks even as the police waited patiently for him to recover and identify his attacker.

“We always suspected Rahul, 23, who is a mason. He was in a relationship with the boy’s mother. We questioned Rahul, but had no evidence against him,” said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south).

As the boy battled for life and underwent three surgeries in the process, police continued their probe. They questioned over 200 suspects and took their photographs.

The boy regained consciousness early this month and doctors allowed the police to interact with him on July 8. But he couldn’t speak and would respond by only nodding.

“We began showing him photos of the 200 suspects. For the first 29 pictures, he shook his head, meaning ‘no’. But when we showed him the 30th photo, he nodded to confirm. We asked him a few more questions to conclude that it was Rahul who had attacked him,” DCP Kumar said.

Rahul, who had assumed that the boy wouldn’t survive to implicate him, allegedly tried to escape when he became aware of the boy’s recovery. “But we had him covered and arrested him,” said the officer. Rahul told the police that he had attacked the boy in revenge after his mother had abused him a day earlier.

The other case had taken place in Chirag Dilli on June 28 when a driver 27-year-old Sunny allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old married beautician after she refused to carry on her extramarital affair with him. He then allegedly stabbed himself.

While the woman died, Sunny barely survived. “He underwent two surgeries at AIIMS trauma centre and remained unconscious until Saturday,” said the DCP.

A suicide note found with Sunny had confirmed that the duo was in a relationship. But in the same note, the suspect had claimed that it was a suicide pact. “While it seemed like Sunny had murdered the woman before attempting suicide, his note had left us confused. We questioned him after he regained consciousness on Saturday and he confessed it was a murder,” said the DCP.

The police are now waiting for him to fully recover so that they can reconstruct the sequence of events and prosecute him for the murder.

The police are hoping for similar luck while investigating the attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman, who deals in real estate and was shot at by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men near Radisson Blu hotel in Dwarka on Thursday.

With no evidence against her estranged husband who was seen as the “prime suspect”, investigators hope that she will recover to provide clues of her attackers. “She hasn’t recovered yet. Once she does, we may make a breakthrough,” Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said, adding that the police are keeping a watch on the hospital to prevent another attempt on her life.

