Two women killed by their husbands in separate incidents, both suspects nabbed

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 22:47 IST

Two women were murdered, allegedly by their husbands, in two separate incidents in Delhi on Thursday. The suspects in both the cases have been arrested, police said.

In the first incident, on Thursday afternoon, a 32-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his 28-year-old wife to death in front of their four-year-old son before trying to die by suicide by slitting his wrist in southwest Delhi’s Dabri. The man, however, was saved after a police team rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he got immediate medical attention.

Police said that marital discord seems to be the reason that led to the murder. The man, identified as Bhanu Pratap, will be arrested and booked for killing his wife once he is discharged from the hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said a call was received that around 3 pm on Thursday, stating that a person had “cut his veins” inside his house in Dabri. A police team reached the house and found that a couple lay bleeding on the floor. Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead, said Meena.

“The woman, Soni Devi, was attacked on her head with a blunt object that caused her death. Her husband has cut wounds on his wrist that suggests that he tried to kill himself. The couple’s child, who was in the one-room house at the time of the crime, is now living with a relative,” said DCP Meena.

The police said that the initial probe into the case has revealed that the couple had strained relations since their wedding five years ago. Their frequent altercations forced them to live separately. The husband, who works as a mechanic, had started living in north-east Delhi while the woman stayed with their child in the Dabri home, a police officer associated with the probe said.

On Thursday, Bhanu Pratap visited his wife. Neighbours have told the police that they heard the couple quarrelling but did not intervene since it was a routine affair. Around 2.30pm, they heard Soni Devi screaming and the child crying. They later rushed in to help and found the couple bleeding on the floor. One of them called the police, the officer said.

“The exact reason behind the fight will be ascertained only after we record Pratap’s statement,” the officer added.

Elsewhere, nearly 10 hours before Soni’s murder, a 29-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband following an altercation over his extra marital affair and her checking his cellphone at their home in central Delhi’s Multani Dhanda, Paharganj.

The 31-year-old husband, Sunny, was arrested later in day from Paharganj area. Sunny was driving an e-rickshaw with a mask covering his face when a police team nabbed him, said DCP (central) Sanjay Bhatia.

The woman’s body was found on the floor of her home by a relative who informed the police. Her two children were at her in-laws home. Her husband Sunny was also missing after Wednesday night.

“Since Sunny was an e-rickshaw driver, we started stopping and checking all e-rickshaws in the neighbourhood. Sunny tried to flee after seeing the police. But our team caught him and he confessed to having strangled his wife using her dupatta after having an altercation over his extra marital affair,” said DCP Bhatia.

The woman wanted to check his cellphone’s call details to confront him on his affair. Sunny refused to hand over his cell phone. It led to an argument and he killed her in a fit of rage, the police said.