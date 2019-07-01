Vehicle-free day at CP: Fewer traffic snarls, more smiles

On Sunday, a walk along Connaught Place’s (CP’s) inner circle — which is usually packed — felt like a trip away from the hustle bustle of the city. Despite some traffic holdups towards the evening, the day-long trial of traffic restriction at CP was welcomed by most: women posing on the backdrop of empty roads, parents allowing their children to sprint around without the fear speeding cars, and teenagers using empty parking spaces to play.

Senior NDMC officials said on the basis of the response and feasibility of Sunday’s traffic restrictions, a detailed report will be submitted before the civic body, which will take a final decision on implementing this plan in the future.

NDMC secretary Rashmi Singh said, “We have received a positive response from visitors. Based on inputs from the mock drill and the trial run, we will now prepare a detailed report and submit it in the council.”

Singh, however, maintained the restrictions will not be in place on Monday.

THE TRAFFIC PLAN

Starting from 9am, traffic was diverted from the inner circle, allowing vehicles only to access parking lots. Entrance to parking lots were cordoned off to allow vehicles to only park and leave, without being able to use the road for transit. Traffic was allowed to enter the market area from the outer circle, park at the designated parking spaces on the radial road and was diverted toward the middle circle. Teams comprising marshals from NDMC and Delhi Traffic Police were at each radial road.

“On Sunday, we saw our authorised parking lots were full. Earlier, these used to be under-utilized as people used to park vehicles on the road in inner circle. A team of 10 was deployed on each of the seven radial roads of CP. Entry was from three radial roads and four were meant for exit,” Singh explained. Pick-up points for auto rickshaws and private cabs were also designated along the middle circle.

THE RESPONSES

Without the constant honking of vehicle and the stress of finding parking space in the packed lots, many felt that the shopping experience at CP on Sunday was more “relaxed”.

Tribhuvan Kumar, a shopper, said the space looked less congested because of the absence of the thousands of vehicles that come to the market especially during the weekend. “The only rush that is missing is the rush of the cars and that actually feels pleasant. We can hear people talking more clearly,” he said.

Many, however, felt the parking lots on the inner circle were inaccessible, with only a few cars finding their way into these lots, while the parking spaces along the radial roads were overflowing with vehicles.

When HT visited the market, some vehicle owners who had entered the inner circle by mistake were seen having to pay R20 as parking fees as these lots were the only way out.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said the restrictions had brought down sales by at least 50% for many traders. “This plan served no purpose, instead created chaos. Such restrictions are not required in a market like CP, where the inner corridor is already pedestrian-friendly. There is a designated space for shoppers to walk and also park their vehicles,” he said.

He added that the market association will not support the plan to be made permanent. “We have conveyed the problems faced by us to the NDMC chairperson and senior officials. Smart city plan does not just mean pedestrianising markets indiscriminately, it also means taking care of more pressing issues such as pollution control, cleanliness etc,” he said.

TRAFFIC JAMS

Though traffic movement remained smooth most of the day, when the crowds started swelling in the market towards evening, jams were witnessed in certain sections along the outer circle.

“People didn’t know where to go, and at every entry point, drivers stopped to ask and argue with officials, causing traffic snarls. Compared to usual Sundays, the traffic was heavy,” said traffic head constable Amit Kumar, who was posted to manage the crowd.

Parking attendants also complained that despite signage, the middle circle was packed with vehicles trying to manoeuvre their way through the market. “It was the first day and while we were diverting traffic many started arguing and insisting that they be allowed. Maybe if this plan is continued the acceptance will increase,” said Vinayak Parashar, an NDMC attendant.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 03:58 IST