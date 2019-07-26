Virtual court portal launched for paying traffic fines online

The Delhi district court on Friday launched a web portal to act as a virtual court where residents can make online payment against e-challans issued to them. With the online facility, launched at Tis Hazari courts, residents who have been issued e-challans for traffic violations will no longer have to visit the courts to deposit the fine.

All fines, except those cases wherein the vehicle has been impounded, generated digitally by the Delhi traffic police can now be paid directly on the virtual court web portal — https://vcourts.gov. An officer of the rank of the metropolitan magistrate will preside over the virtual court.

The portal was inaugurated by former Supreme Court justice Madan B Lokur and chief justice of Delhi high court justice DN Patel. “The day is not far away that we can hear the cases without going to court. But before that, there is some basic work to be done which includes e-filing and arguing cases without the files,” Patel said at the inauguration.

“The virtual court is a big milestone in the e-courts project. With the growing density of traffic and an increasing number of violations it will help people getting their fines disposed of sitting at home, without any requirement of visiting the courts,” a statement from the Delhi high court read.

The fines generated through the e-challan application will be sent in a digital form to the court and all fines for a given day will reflect on the dashboard of the presiding officer of the virtual court.

The court will then issue summons to the violator via an SMS and mail and will contain a link to direct the violator to the virtual court web portal. Thereafter, the violator can pay the fine online or can opt to contest it as per law.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 20:57 IST