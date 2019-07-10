Week-long ambulance drivers’ strike hits services in Delhi, only 10% calls attended

Ambulance services in Delhi have been affected for a week with only 30 to 40 Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances, out of the government’s 265-strong fleet, responding to distress calls because of an on-going strike.

Services have been hit since July 1 with the contractual ambulance drivers and paramedics striking work, prompting the Delhi government to divert staff nurses and drivers from Delhi government hospitals to run 92 ambulances on Tuesday. CATS workers have been demanding permanent jobs from the government.

With a reduced fleet, CATS could respond to only 10 to 12% of the calls it usually attends.

“For the last one week, we could attend only 100 to 150 calls daily. Usually, we send ambulances for 1,000 to 1,200 calls every day. The contract of the workers was up on June 30, after which they went on a strike. The 140 permanent staff members have been deputed to run as many ambulances as we can,” a senior official from Delhi’s department of health, who did not wish to be named, said.

Apart from some ambulances of its own, Delhi government hospitals depend on the CATS ambulances for transporting patients.

“Most of our patients come in the privately hired ambulance, but if they have to be transported from here and need an ambulance we do call the CATS for it,” a doctor from Lok Nayak, Delhi government’s biggest tertiary care hospital, said. This was reiterated by another doctor at Maharshi Valmiki hospital who said that the hospital has just one ambulance and the services are supplemented by the CATS ambulances.

Essential services

To ensure uninterrupted services, the government also enforced the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) after the first day of the strike. Under the provisions of the act, anyone striking work that hampers essential services like transportation and healthcare can be imprisoned for up to three years.

CATS service was notified as an essential service on July 1 under the act for six months till November this year. This, however, failed to bring the striking paramedics and ambulance drivers to work.

“Action can be taken under the act only when the workers are actively on the government’s payroll. They have timed the strike such that their contracts with the previous company the government had engaged

are up and the new contract

with the company that has been hired is yet to formalise,” the official said.

Workers, on the other hand, are against privatisation and alleged exploitation at the hands of the private companies.

“The government has again renewed our contract with another company. We want the government to run the ‘essential service’ themselves because these companies exploit the workers. Also, to show that the maximum numbers of ambulances are working the companies allow ambulances to ply without essential supplies and the brunt is faced by the ambulance workers,” Narendra Singh Lakra, president of the CATS contractual employees association, said.

“ Almost 40% of the CATS ambulances do not have oxygen, 60% do not have a working air conditioner and 70% don’t have a siren and beacon, ” he further alleged.

Property damage

The official, however, said that action will be taken against the workers for damaging property.

The striking workers had allegedly damaged several ambulances to prevent them from pling patients.

“In the eight days since the workers have been on strike, we had to get 100 ambulances repaired. Tyres of most of these ambulances were slashed. We have had to request the police to allow us to park the vehicles in their compounds of police stations and send a police officer for the protection of the patients and staff. Even then, the tyres of some ambulances were slashed when they were returning after dropping patients to the hospital,” the health department official said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 04:23 IST