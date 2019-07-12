West Delhi MP submits list of mosques on ‘govt land’ to L-G

Parvesh Verma, BJP MP from West Delhi, on Thursday met lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and handed him a list of 54 mosques and graveyards that have been allegedly built illegally on government land in the city.

Last month, Verma had written a letter to the L-G alleging that mosques and graveyards were “mushrooming on government land”, road sides and vacant spaces in his constituency and demanded immediate action in the matter.

In a memorandum given to Baijal, the MP said he had personally conducted a survey of such areas where graveyards and mosques have come up on land, belonging to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Gram Sabha, flood department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal corporations.

He alleged that these lands were meant for community facilities such as parks and public toilets.

“This has taken place in the last 20 years and my survey establishes 54 cases of encroachment for mosques and graveyards identified on government land in West Delhi constituency as well as other parts of Delhi,” Verma said in his memorandum.

Verma added, “It is once again reiterated that a committee of concerned district magistrates and heads of the above mentioned departments be constituted for conducting an official survey of the alleged encroachments.”

A statement released by Verma’s office said in consideration of the importance of the issue, the L-G has “directed respective officers to submit the status report” on this matter as soon as possible.

There was no response from the L-G office despite repeated attempts.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 06:17 IST