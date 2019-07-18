With just 1mm rain this season, Central Delhi is 99% deficit

Central Delhi has received just 1mm of rain since June 1 this year, making it 99% deficient and the driest place in the national capital so far this season (see box).

New Delhi, on the other hand, was found to be the wettest region in the national capital with only around 57% deficiency. It has received almost 65mm rain in the last 50 days. The second wettest place in the national capital was North Delhi, which has received around 60mm rain, data available with the India Meteorological Department said.

Central Delhi comprises areas like Daryaganj, Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Chandni Chowk and Pragati Maidan. This part of Delhi usually receives around 186.2mm rain between June 1 and July 17.

The overall rain deficiency of Delhi is 84%, which is maximum among all states in India.

Other states in the national capital region, such as Haryana and Rajasthan, have recorded a deficiency of only around 31% and 15% respectively. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have received excess rain than what they usually receive till July 17.

The regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi has said that the intensity of rain, which Delhi has been receiving since Monday, will decrease on Thursday. On Friday only some parts of Delhi will receive some drizzle.

“The present spell of rain will start decreasing from Thursday. On Friday, some parts of Delhi may receive light to moderate rain. There could only be a few drops to drizzle in some parts,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist with the egional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

On Wednesday till 5:30pm, the Safdarjung observatory of the India Meteorological Department received around 22.8mm rain. Central Delhi, however, had received no rain at all. “The monsoon trough, which triggers rain wherever it is located, oscillates almost every day. Since Monday, it was located near Delhi triggering rain. It is likely to shift away from Delhi and this would lessen the rainfall amount over the next few days,” said a senior official.

Three days of intermittent rain has, however, helped the temperature to drop below normal. On Wednesday the day time temperature at Safadrjung was recorded to be 31.7 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is also expected to rise gradually from Thursday.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 04:08 IST