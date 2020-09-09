Woman arrested for cheating brothers on the pretext of providing govt jobs

delhi

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:47 IST

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a 57-year-old woman for allegedly cheating job aspirants in the name of providing them government jobs in Delhi.

The woman, investigators said, has previously been involved in five similar cases of cheating and was arrested in these cases in the last one decade and let out on bail.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said that on Tuesday afternoon, the Hazrat Nizamuddin police received a call that “a woman cheat has been caught in Bhogal market.”

A police team reached the spot and found that one Anita Dhiman alias Anita Panikar had been ‘caught’ by two brothers, who alleged that she had duped them of Rs 4.45 lakh in the name of providing government jobs to his daughter and son, said the DCP.

The brothers alleged that in June 2020, they came in contact with Dhiman, who had convinced them that on payment of a certain sum of money, she could get jobs for their son and daughter in Delhi government, through VIP quota.

“The brothers fell for her trap and gave her R4.45 lakh on the promise that she would get them the promised jobs. However, the woman neither kept her promise nor returned their money back. During enquiry, we learnt that she had also duped another person, one Kishan Jaiswal, of R1.35 lakh using the same modus operandi. Accordingly, we registered a case of cheating and arrested Dhiman,” said DCP Meena.

During interrogation, DCP Meena said, the woman, who lives alone in a rented flat in Safdarjung Enclave area, told them that she needed the money because there were many criminal cases pending against her in a Delhi court.

“She was earlier arrested in a cheating case registered with the Economic Offences Wing in 2009,” he added.