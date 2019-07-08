Woman found hanging from fan in Paharganj hotel room, probe on

A 23-year-old woman from west Delhi was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Sunday evening. Police said they received a call from an employee of the hotel around 4pm, reporting that a woman had locked herself in a room and was not opening the door. A police officer, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said a police team that reached the hotel from Paharganj police station, broke open the door and found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that the woman and the man had checked-in at the hotel on Sunday afternoon. The man told us that he had left the room for some time and when he came back he found the room locked. When the woman did not respond to the knocks he said he called the hotel staff,” the police officer said.

He said no suicide note was found in the room till Sunday evening. “We are trying to ascertain the woman and the man’s antecedents. We are checking the CCTV footage to verify the man’s claims. The woman’s family members have been informed,” the officer said.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 03:47 IST