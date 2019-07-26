Guruvani: ‘Teacher training is a key priority’

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

Principals are hired to be leaders and the biggest professional challenge is working 24X7 to meet the expectations of students, staff and communities. We are expected to communicate frequently, clearly and well; we are expected to handle the instructional and emotional challenges of others and do it pleasantly without misstep. So principals have to plan, organise, coordinate and execute flawlessly. They have to build faith in staff, parents and students that they have the capacity, support and resources necessary to implement essential changes and succeed.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

I agree with the above philosophy. He or she will not shy from going that extra mile. A teacher is like a fountain which will always motivate students and that means there should be renewable sources of knowledge inside. A teacher will upgrade his/ her skills so that students don’t suffer in the long run, he/ she will not shy from going the extra mile to enrich himself/ herself. A true teacher motivates even in his absence and inspires lifelong.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays? Comment.

Success means striving for more and happiness is being contented with whatever you have. People nowadays are obsessed with success. Once you succeed you may have privileges like time, money, fame, accolades but then your focus shifts from the cause of success to its effects. Rather than continuing to have your craft you indulge in the benefits, which hurt your future performance. I feel sustaining success is more difficult than tasting success.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

I realise that there is something special about today’s generation. They are quick with technology, have embraced it and created a new way of life. Generation next is open to a wider view of the world and more connected to people from all walks of life and cultural backgrounds. They have adapted to a fast paced, competitive world which is often unable to receive criticism. They feel devastated after facing rejection. This may be the result of the cocooned life that they live under the guidance over protective parents. Coping with rejection and handling stress are life skills they need to learn.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teacher’s training is required at all levels. Effective teachers reflect the practices that can make positive difference for student learning. It is crucial to keep teacher’s knowledge up-to-date and develop proficiency. Right from classroom management to use technology, teacher’s training adds finesse to the art of teaching.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to student’s all-round growth and development?

Interactions between generations can bring new energy, knowledge and enthusiasm to each other’s lives. These interactions can increase self-esteem and promote friendships. Things are not purely black or white; we realise this when we listen to stories by elderly people. They also strengthen filial bonds.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media has become a part of our daily life. Media plays a dominant role in the learning process. Media has the potential to shape personalities, change the way we perceive and understand the world and our immediate reality. With the ongoing development of information and technology, media has given particular attention to the need of education and cultural diversity. Media has opened new dimensions and given a new meaning to education. Education has become more entertaining.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

As a principal our job is 24X7. We hardly get leisure time but whatever I do, I spend one hour in the gym daily o destress and stay fit. I am a trained dancer so whenever I get time, I go for a dance class. Otherwise, most of the time I work on students’ science-related projects.

(Veena Mishra, principal, National Victor Public School, IP Extension, Patparganj, Delhi )

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 15:22 IST