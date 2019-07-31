Rukmini Devi Public marks French day

delhi

Jul 31, 2019

Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura, recently celebrated the French National Day to make students global citizens and teach them about the multicultural world.

The school organised a wide range of activities in which students and teachers took part actively. The celebrations of La Fete Nationale, The French National Day, began with a speech in the morning assembly on the importance of the day. Then students took part in competitions such as poster-making and T-shirt painting on the topics related to France and its culture such as monuments, life in France and the Indo-French connection. The school was decorated with display boards and posters with information on French monuments, facts and tourist places which recreated the country on the premises. The high level of interest among learners in French language and culture was amazing. The activities brought out the students creative side as well as their eagerness to learn more about life in France and to distinguish the difference in cultures of India and France. The celebration highlighted the need to appreciate the culture and build solidarity among people of India as well as France. To promote cross-cultural knowledge among its students, the school made efforts to provide them with the best exposure in becoming global citizens.

Principal Anjali Kotnala appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers while celebrating the spirit of happiness. The extravaganza emphasised the importance of the French motto of France, Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite, (freedom, equality and brotherhood) and promoted respect for other cultures by exploring more about it. The school believes in the saying, “Language is a roadmap of a culture. It tells where its people come from and where they are going.”

Bastille Day, the common name given in English-speaking countries to the national day of France, is celebrated on July 14 each year. It marks the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which was a turning point in the French Revolution and the Fête de la Fédération which celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Celebrations are held in France and several other countries. The oldest and largest regular military parade in Europe is held on July 14 on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the French President, officials and foreign guests.

