Dream big and train well-Alan Kapoor

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:08 IST

Hailing from the city of Taj Mahal, actor Alan Kapoor feels that how much ever one plans life takes its own course and you’ll end up exactly where you’re suppose to be.

“I remember I had come down to Mumbai for my summer training after completing mechanical engineering. I was putting up with a cousin who was interested in acting and was regularly auditioning for some project or the other. He just took me along one day and in fun I too auditioned for a few commercials and actually got selected. Then I realised ‘Arre yeh mazak toh serious ho gya!’ When I called my parents they were like are you sure this is what you want to do and I was like I want to give it a try,” said the UPite over the phone.

Alan who has been part of films like ‘Rama Rama Kya hai yeh Drama,’ ‘Singh Saab the Great,’ shows such as ‘Palampur Express,’ ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, is currently essaying the parallel lead role in a TV daily.

“I’m the newest addition in the show ‘Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi.’ I play the role of a businessman, Angad, who is a loving son, a guy who has head over his shoulders and cares for relationships in life. At present I am happy to be part of the show that has already crossed hundred episode milestone. Also I am waiting for more good projects coming my way once things are in control.”

Talking about how different it is to shoot in the current scenario, Alan admits that initially he was scared to start shooting for the show amid coronavirus crisis.

“It is a totally different situation now. Social distancing has brought us mere ‘hi’, ‘hello’ and ‘namaste’ that too from one hand distance. During break time, the entire crew used to eat together, but now, we have quiet lonely lunches. As for me, I eat in my makeup room. There are only a handful of people on the sets now. One person has to take multiple responsibilities, unlike earlier times when we had multiple people around. It’s sad that many people have lost work, I wish all gets well soon.”

Alan believes to dream big and train well. “When I joined the industry I tried hand in ads and got a film too but soon I realised that I need to work on myself and also train to sharpen my acting skills. So, I took a break and I worked on my personality. I also joined theatre and acting workshops. This did provide me the right balance that’s why I ask all youngsters coming from any small town to dream big yet brush up your skills because like all other professions here too you need to train yourself first,” he said.